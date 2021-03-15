Winslow Capital Management LLC Buys 26,248 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,106,981 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,248 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Workday worth $265,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,308,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,990,810,000 after buying an additional 106,280 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $738,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,659,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,116,459,000 after buying an additional 304,728 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $808,229,000 after buying an additional 27,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,947,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,549,000 after buying an additional 73,954 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $249.21. 12,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,493. The company has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.43. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total transaction of $50,007,034.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.25, for a total transaction of $17,423,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,592 shares of company stock worth $74,186,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.30.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

