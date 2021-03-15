Winslow Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,149,672 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 231.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149,672 shares during the period. Square comprises approximately 1.5% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $358,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Square by 13.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Square by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Square from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.17.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $21,522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.72, for a total value of $45,144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,749,606.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 873,030 shares of company stock valued at $199,952,640 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SQ traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $243.30. The company had a trading volume of 68,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,815,298. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.20, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

