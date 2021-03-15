Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WING. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Wingstop by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of WING opened at $128.40 on Monday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 133.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.10.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CL King started coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

