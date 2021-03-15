Whole Earth Brands (FREE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Whole Earth Brands to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FREE stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. Whole Earth Brands has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17.

FREE has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whole Earth Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company produces, markets, and distributes tabletop sweeteners for the consumer food markets primarily under Equal, Canderel, Swerve, Pure Via, and Whole Earth Sweetener brands through food retail, mass merchandising, pharmacy, and food service channels.

