Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTBDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whitbread from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Whitbread from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

OTCMKTS:WTBDY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.21. 6,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,379. Whitbread has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

