Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,303 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 52.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 22.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Fortis in the third quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS opened at $42.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average is $40.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.21%.

FTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

