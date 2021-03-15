Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,209 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCEP. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.15.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $54.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $45.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $54.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

