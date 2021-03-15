Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,195,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,530,572,000 after buying an additional 958,866 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $83,597,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,134,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,455,000 after purchasing an additional 363,992 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $31,149,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,366,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,064,000 after purchasing an additional 245,574 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XYL opened at $101.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 73.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $108.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XYL. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In other Xylem news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,281,453. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,920 shares of company stock worth $3,324,812 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

