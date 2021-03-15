Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $41.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.52.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $591,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,769,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,652,648.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 16,790 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $995,311.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,794,430 shares in the company, valued at $106,373,810.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,429,964 shares of company stock worth $76,212,806. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADPT. BTIG Research increased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

