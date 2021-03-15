Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $639,000 Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,120,000 after buying an additional 352,374 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,245,000 after purchasing an additional 527,368 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,165,000 after buying an additional 138,567 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,971,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,010 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $93.87 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $94.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of -260.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

