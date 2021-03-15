Westpac Banking Corp Sells 12,597 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,597 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $117.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $119.01. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,245,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550 over the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

