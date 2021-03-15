Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 85.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 38.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,827,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,382,000 after purchasing an additional 549,700 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 402,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 33.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 468,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,208,000 after purchasing an additional 116,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of ST stock opened at $62.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $62.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.