Westpac Banking Corp Buys 100 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 168,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,149,000 after purchasing an additional 23,874 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $113,610,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Markel by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,511. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKL opened at $1,155.63 on Monday. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $710.52 and a 12-month high of $1,165.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,070.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,024.91.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,145.80.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

