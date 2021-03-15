Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Update

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the February 11th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFAFY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Wesfarmers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wesfarmers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

WFAFY opened at $19.48 on Monday. Wesfarmers has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $22.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50.

Wesfarmers Limited primarily engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is involved in the retail sale of building materials, and home and garden improvement products through its Bunnings stores; apparel, homewares, and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, consumables, electrical products, and accessories; and office products and solutions, such as office supplies, technology, furniture, art supplies, education resources, and helpful services, including print and copy and on-site tech support through its 167 Officeworks stores.

