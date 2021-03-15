Wells Fargo & Company Raises JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $185.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Independent Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.03.

NYSE JPM opened at $156.15 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $157.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.29 and a 200-day moving average of $119.50. The firm has a market cap of $476.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

