Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 20,857 Shares of China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 20,857 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $15,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in China Mobile by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 66,008 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in China Mobile by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in China Mobile by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 69,571 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 23,205 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in China Mobile in the third quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in China Mobile in the fourth quarter worth about $981,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Mobile stock opened at $27.51 on Monday. China Mobile Limited has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

