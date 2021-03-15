Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 99.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 235,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,245 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.25% of nCino worth $17,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NCNO. Accenture plc acquired a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter worth $80,456,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in nCino by 2,181.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 532,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,565,000 after purchasing an additional 509,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in nCino during the third quarter worth $32,419,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in nCino during the third quarter worth $29,956,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in nCino during the third quarter worth $21,912,000. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $69.72 on Monday. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.66.

In related news, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 44,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $3,203,952.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Spencer Lake sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $61,792.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 831,723 shares of company stock worth $61,053,767.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on nCino from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

