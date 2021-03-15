Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $16,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $210.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.48. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.18 and a 1-year high of $210.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.