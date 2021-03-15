Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.07% of AMC Networks worth $15,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 45.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 357.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $78.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.19. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMCX shares. TheStreet upgraded AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.85.

In other AMC Networks news, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $563,778.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

