Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $16,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 201,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.
CHDN stock opened at $254.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.04 and a 200 day moving average of $190.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -105.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $258.32.
In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.67.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; racetracks, hotels, and seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines, video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.
