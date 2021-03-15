Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $16,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 201,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

CHDN stock opened at $254.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.04 and a 200 day moving average of $190.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -105.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.67.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; racetracks, hotels, and seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines, video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

