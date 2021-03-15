Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.29.

Several brokerages recently commented on WRI. Wells Fargo & Company raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,862,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,144 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $35,259,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,631,000. GEM Realty Capital raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 898,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,238,000 after purchasing an additional 584,862 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,783,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRI opened at $27.46 on Monday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

