Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pharvaris (PHVS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ: PHVS) recently:

3/8/2021 – Pharvaris had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Pharvaris is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Pharvaris is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Pharvaris is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ PHVS opened at $30.90 on Monday. Pharvaris N.V. has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $42.86.

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

