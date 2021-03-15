Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aecon Group (AEGXF)

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS: AEGXF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/2/2021 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $19.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $23.50 to $24.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Aecon Group stock opened at $15.85 on Monday. Aecon Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.45.

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

