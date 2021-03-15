Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.14.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $21.35 on Monday. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $584.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average is $23.58.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74). Equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other AnaptysBio news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $751,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,157,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,223,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after buying an additional 148,310 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 402.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 107,800 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 1,691.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 94,436 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

