Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,952,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 474,165 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $348,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Waste Management by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 54,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 373,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,282,000 after acquiring an additional 84,495 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.23.

Shares of WM stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.71. 4,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.34. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $125.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,076.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,010 shares of company stock worth $2,652,450. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

