Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.03 Billion

Analysts expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to post sales of $4.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.08 billion. Waste Management reported sales of $3.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year sales of $16.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.88 billion to $17.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.42 billion to $18.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.23.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.62. 1,598,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,850. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.34. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $125.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,010 shares of company stock worth $2,652,450 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Management (WM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.