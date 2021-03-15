Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Short Interest Update

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the February 11th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

WRTBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HSBC raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DNB Markets raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $2.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

