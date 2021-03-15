Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Holdings Reduced by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 9,340.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,428 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 95,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VMC opened at $171.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $175.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMC. Truist boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.77.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

