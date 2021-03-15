VouchForMe (IPL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $254.00

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. In the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $413,785.27 and approximately $254.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00048973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.90 or 0.00654959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00072648 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00025685 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00035419 BTC.

About VouchForMe

IPL is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,162,500 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

