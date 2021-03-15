Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,620 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $12,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 220.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 73.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Argus raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.18.

VNO opened at $49.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 169.11 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $49.50.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

