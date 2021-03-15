Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 109,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,773,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.39.

The Home Depot stock traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $278.16. 31,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,382,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $299.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.58 and a 200 day moving average of $274.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

