Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,076,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,104,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.6% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,296,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 524,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 111,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.88. 18,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,738,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.