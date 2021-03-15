Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $55.71 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 201,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,712,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of SNPS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $229.23. 2,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,562. The stock has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.30. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total transaction of $6,000,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,946 shares of company stock worth $22,269,990. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.