Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $112.82 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,183,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $112,816,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.7% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.40% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.69. The company had a trading volume of 218,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,584,023. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day moving average is $51.43. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

