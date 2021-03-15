Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases Shares of 358,130 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 358,130 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,931,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Solar by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,637 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 29,894 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Solar news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $134,044.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,809.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $758,983.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,620 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FSLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays cut shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.47.

FSLR traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.80. 24,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.59. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

