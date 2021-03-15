Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,442 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,525,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,452,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,711,141,000 after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,375,000 after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,959,000 after acquiring an additional 306,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ANSYS by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,462,000 after acquiring an additional 142,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in ANSYS by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 800,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,858,000 after purchasing an additional 80,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.63.

ANSS stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $317.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,823. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.69 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.71 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.74.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,953 shares of company stock valued at $12,871,072 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

