Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $21.23 Million Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 133,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,762,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Diageo by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Diageo by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 139,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.16. 3,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,807. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $170.37. The stock has a market cap of $98.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $1.5348 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.