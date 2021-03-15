Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $18.75 Million in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.06% of Etsy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Etsy by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.52.

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $219.80. 13,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,475,916. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.86, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.12 and its 200-day moving average is $164.60.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,619 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $280,750.79. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.19, for a total value of $852,267.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,161.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,699 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.