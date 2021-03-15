Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys New Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 140,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,527,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,812,599. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $181.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.73 and a 200-day moving average of $158.40.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,349.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

