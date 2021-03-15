Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Short Interest Update

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Voestalpine stock opened at $8.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.57. Voestalpine has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Voestalpine had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Voestalpine will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

