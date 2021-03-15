VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stake Boosted by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,981 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,835 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,045,897,000 after acquiring an additional 30,976 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in VMware by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $907,678,000 after purchasing an additional 273,625 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its holdings in VMware by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $704,721,000 after purchasing an additional 855,559 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in VMware by 4,464.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 19.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $466,976,000 after purchasing an additional 536,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.65.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $148.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $161.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.82.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

