VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Short Interest Update

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,510,000 shares, an increase of 62.1% from the February 11th total of 5,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VTGN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. William Blair upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTGN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

VTGN opened at $2.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $332.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.52. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.18.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

