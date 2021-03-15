Vista Investment Management Boosts Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Vista Investment Management grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $16.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

