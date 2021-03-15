Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,447 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 21,131 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Visa by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,231 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 13,833 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $224.25. The stock had a trading volume of 96,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,863,990. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $228.23. The stock has a market cap of $437.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,991 shares of company stock worth $22,641,340. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.