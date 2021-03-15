Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 812 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 775.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $159.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $181.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.29 and its 200 day moving average is $138.71. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.57.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

