Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $568,000 Position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,810,000 after acquiring an additional 171,761 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 551,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 139,236 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 90,026 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $846,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $750,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TBPH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

In other news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 343,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $20.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.98. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $31.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

