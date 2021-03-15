Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total value of $1,083,390.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,088.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $7,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,364,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,727 shares of company stock worth $27,422,288. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

LGND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.17.

LGND stock opened at $164.78 on Monday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $57.24 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.44, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.77.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.