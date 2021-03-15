Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 5,003 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 88.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,599,000 after purchasing an additional 150,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,758,000 after purchasing an additional 48,524 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,085,000 after purchasing an additional 185,093 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 528,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 106,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 399,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,520,000 after purchasing an additional 15,194 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DCPH shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.90.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,072,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average is $53.17. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 million. Research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

