VIDT Datalink Price Hits $1.11 on Exchanges (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 15th. One VIDT Datalink token can now be bought for $1.11 or 0.00001957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded up 42.5% against the U.S. dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $54.70 million and $7.64 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00048537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00012208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.01 or 0.00657716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00072309 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00026127 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00035136 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.