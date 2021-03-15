Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DSP. Bank of America initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of Viant Technology stock opened at $50.16 on Monday. Viant Technology has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $69.16.

Viant Technology Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Viant Technology LLC that operates as an advertising software company. The company provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure their advertising across channels.

